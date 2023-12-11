Analyzing Hesai Group (HSAI) and Its Competitors

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) is one of 22 public companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Hesai Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hesai Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group -27.33% -21.55% -9.74% Hesai Group Competitors -211.19% -327.87% -36.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hesai Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $174.37 million -$43.61 million -17.31 Hesai Group Competitors $777.02 million $15.10 million -4.03

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hesai Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hesai Group. Hesai Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

15.0% of Hesai Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hesai Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hesai Group Competitors 91 213 314 7 2.38

Hesai Group currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 215.51%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 16.10%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than its competitors.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

