Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $47.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $51.67. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.89.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $393.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 61.0% in the first quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,785,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,295,000 after acquiring an additional 676,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,774,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,622,000 after buying an additional 488,485 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 67.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,290,000 after buying an additional 427,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,301,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,750,000 after buying an additional 373,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

