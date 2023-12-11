American International Group, Inc. (AIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on December 28th

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.

American International Group has a payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American International Group to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

AIG opened at $65.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $66.68.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.07.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

