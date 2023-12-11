American International Group, Inc. (AIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.

American International Group has a payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American International Group to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

American International Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $65.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $66.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American International Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after buying an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $73,040,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of American International Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,686,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,677,000 after buying an additional 1,354,652 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,511,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AIG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.07.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

