Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stake Lifted by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,041,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Amdocs makes up about 2.2% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $399,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $85.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.58. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

