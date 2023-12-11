Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 520.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of AA stock opened at $25.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.11%.

AA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alcoa from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

