Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $608.46.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $610.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $628.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $570.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after acquiring an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after acquiring an additional 277,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

