Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,299,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $230,317,000 after buying an additional 177,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,386,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,613,000 after buying an additional 114,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,869,000 after buying an additional 44,221 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 590,747 shares in the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $78.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.46. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $983,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANF

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.