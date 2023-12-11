8,972 Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Agree Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Agree Realty by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Agree Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $58.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.05.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

In other news, insider Craig Erlich acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Craig Erlich acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $1,724,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 360,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,018.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 65,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,810 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

