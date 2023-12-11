7,239 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 50.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $65.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

