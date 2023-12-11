5,452 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $165.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

