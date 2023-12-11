465 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.11.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $259.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.86 and its 200-day moving average is $256.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

