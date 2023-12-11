4,367 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,552,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $73.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $73.19.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

