410 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.22.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE AME opened at $157.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $164.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.52 and its 200 day moving average is $153.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

