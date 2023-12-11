3,634 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $140.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.84.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,841,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,346,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,841,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 573,780 shares of company stock worth $78,587,322. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

