3,446 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after buying an additional 134,327 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in AbbVie by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $486,807,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $149.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.57. The firm has a market cap of $263.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.94.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

