22,995 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Bought by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $59.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average is $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

