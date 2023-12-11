16,615 Shares in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $83.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.37. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

