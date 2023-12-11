10,257 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 20.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $604,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $540,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,689,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,689,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,790. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $116.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

