Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.88.

NYSE ZTS opened at $182.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.36. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $140.76 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,459. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after acquiring an additional 480,131,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,578,000 after acquiring an additional 213,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,251,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 297,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

