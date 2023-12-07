Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 65,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $234.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $351.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.26.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

