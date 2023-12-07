Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 4.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 28.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Visteon by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth $38,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $2,075,545.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,691,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of VC stock opened at $120.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.63. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $108.65 and a one year high of $171.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

