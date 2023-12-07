Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EDF opened at $4.36 on Thursday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $5.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 31,874 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

