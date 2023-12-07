Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE EDF opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Is Vimeo worth another look as it turns profitable?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Dave & Buster’s 30% upside is still in PLAY
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Disney dividend is back as big investors press for board changes
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.