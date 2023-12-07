Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE EDF opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDF. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 96,187 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.