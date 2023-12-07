Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE EDF opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDF. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 31,874 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 96,187 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

