Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EDF opened at $4.36 on Thursday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Is Vimeo worth another look as it turns profitable?
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Dave & Buster’s 30% upside is still in PLAY
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Disney dividend is back as big investors press for board changes
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.