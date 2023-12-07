Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of VGI stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
