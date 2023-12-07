Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

VGI opened at $7.49 on Thursday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 51.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

