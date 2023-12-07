Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund alerts:

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Performance

NFJ opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $12.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 573,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 253,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,381,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 240,890 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 215,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,506,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,038,000 after buying an additional 121,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 565.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 119,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 101,607 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.