Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Performance
NFJ opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $12.86.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
