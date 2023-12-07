Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:NFJ)

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:NFJ opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $12.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

