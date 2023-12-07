Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NCZ stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87.
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
