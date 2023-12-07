Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NCZ stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 182,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 132.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

