Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CBH)

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance
CBH stock opened at $8.62 on Thursday. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.
About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
