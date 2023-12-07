Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CBH)

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

CBH stock opened at $8.62 on Thursday. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

