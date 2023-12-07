Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CBH opened at $8.62 on Thursday. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64.
About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
