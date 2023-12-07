Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:CBH opened at $8.62 on Thursday. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 675,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,112 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 197,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 45,294 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

