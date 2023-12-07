Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Victory Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 115.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Victory Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Victory Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

VCTR stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $209.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. Analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VCTR shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 50.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 159,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also

