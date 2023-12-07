Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.03

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01.

Vertiv has a dividend payout ratio of 0.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vertiv to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.5%.

VRT opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.97 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $45.99.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vertiv by 1.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vertiv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

