Ventas, Inc. (VTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

Ventas has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years. Ventas has a payout ratio of -750.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4,606.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $53.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 90.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

