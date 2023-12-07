V.F. Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

V.F. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. V.F. has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect V.F. to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $18.21 on Thursday. V.F. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 5,060.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 295.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $83,445,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

