Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.377 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Tri-Continental has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

TY stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10. Tri-Continental has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $28.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 23.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 77,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

