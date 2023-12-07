Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.377 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Tri-Continental has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Tri-Continental Stock Performance
TY stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10. Tri-Continental has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $28.51.
Tri-Continental Company Profile
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
