Trexquant Investment LP Sells 9,581 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 77.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in World Acceptance by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in World Acceptance by 27.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in World Acceptance by 162.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in World Acceptance by 70.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at World Acceptance

In other news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $738,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,637.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

WRLD opened at $117.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $728.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.37. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $160.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.27. World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $136.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of World Acceptance from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

