Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 671.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 1,021.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology Price Performance

ALXO stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $419.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.38). Equities research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALXO

About ALX Oncology

(Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.