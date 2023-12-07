Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 47,927 ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONTF. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 229.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 1,092.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 4,250.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $40,880.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 299,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,828.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $40,880.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 299,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,828.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $41,953.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 421,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $327,087. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:ONTF opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.47. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.83 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a negative net margin of 31.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

ON24 Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

