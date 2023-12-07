Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 16,123 The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 2,538.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 282,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 193,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in The RMR Group by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 81,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 83,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 73,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

The RMR Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $808.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.39.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

The RMR Group Profile

(Free Report)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.