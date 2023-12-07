Travere Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.96) Per Share (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.81). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.90) EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.22% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.62.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $586.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,050,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,759 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,969,000 after purchasing an additional 88,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,323,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Travere Therapeutics

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $25,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,120.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Articles

