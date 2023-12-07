Threshold Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $252.84 million and approximately $19.42 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Threshold has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00016630 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,179.50 or 1.00036470 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009804 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007893 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,492,744,406.056322 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02624514 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $22,434,022.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.