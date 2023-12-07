The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,455 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,402,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $74,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,402,386.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,654. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.50.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NXST opened at $141.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.88 and a 200-day moving average of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

