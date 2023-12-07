The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Autoliv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 16.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Danske lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $102.09 on Thursday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.65 and a 1 year high of $105.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

