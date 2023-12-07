The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $4.79 Million Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Insperity worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Insperity by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,067,000 after purchasing an additional 39,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after purchasing an additional 45,317 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,729,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 409,174 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Insperity by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 720,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,704,000 after purchasing an additional 162,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $400,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,143. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $1,363,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,643,826. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total value of $400,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,143. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,886 shares of company stock worth $4,097,872. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NSP stock opened at $116.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.56 and a 12 month high of $131.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.58. Insperity had a return on equity of 177.45% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

