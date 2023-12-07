The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 2,694 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 266,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 150,257 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,253,000 after acquiring an additional 500,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,130,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,889,000 after acquiring an additional 83,885 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Sealed Air by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 177,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SEE shares. TheStreet lowered Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 126.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.