TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.376 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TSE T opened at C$25.59 on Thursday. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$21.16 and a 12 month high of C$29.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.11 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.0889276 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Desjardins set a C$27.00 target price on TELUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darren Entwistle purchased 12,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,081.58. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

