Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3429 per share on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from Suzano’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

Suzano has raised its dividend by an average of 119.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Suzano has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Suzano to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Suzano Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUZ opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. Suzano has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Suzano had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suzano will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suzano

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Suzano by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 5.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Suzano by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Featured Articles

